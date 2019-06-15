Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Opening again Saturday
Bautista will open Saturday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bautista opened Wednesday's matchup against the Twins, and he tossed 1.1 scoreless frames while striking out one. He'll likely be asked to work the first inning or so again Saturday before making way for the primary pitcher, Wade LeBlanc.
