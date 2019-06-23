Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Optioned back to Triple-A
Bautista was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Bautista allowed two earned runs via an Anthony Santander home run in his one inning Saturday against the Orioles, and he's posted an abysmal 10.29 ERA and 2.43 WHIP across seven major-league innings this season. The right-hander will return to the Aviators, where he's been markedly better (2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) while facing Triple-A bats.
