Bautista (pectoral), who has allowed five hits and two runs over four-plus innings during his rehab with Triple-A Tacoma, has only one week left on his 30-day rehab stint, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The last day of the 30-day window for Bautista would be next Thursday, at which point the Mariners will presumably moved toward making a final decision on his activation and landing spot within the organization. Bautista had a rough introduction to the majors in 2018 with the Mets, generating a 12.46 ERA across 4.1 innings over five appearances. The 23-year-old right-hander could officially begin his season with Triple-A Tacoma, but a big-league bullpen assignment is certainly a possibility as well.