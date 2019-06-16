Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Rough turn as opener
Bautista (0-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks over two-thirds of an inning while striking out one in an 11-2 rout at the hands of the A's.
The right-hander couldn't find the plate as Seattle's opener, throwing only 13 of 28 pitches for strikes before the club was forced to turn to Wade LeBlanc a little earlier than expected. Bautista's 98 mph fastball is nice, but it's not very useful if he can't get it over the plate -- he now has an 11.25 ERA and 2:7 K:BB through four innings since coming off the IL.
