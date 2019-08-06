Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Sent to minors
Bautista was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Bautista had been back in the big leagues for just six days. He allowed three runs in two innings of work in his only appearance, bringing his season ERA up to 11.00 in nine innings of work. Brandon Brennan (shoulder) returned from the injured list to take his place in the bullpen.
