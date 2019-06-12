Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Set to serve as opener
Bautista will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bautista will likely pitch one or two frames before giving way to Tommy Milone, who is expected to cover the bulk of innings Wednesday. In two appearances since returning from the injured list last week, Bautista has allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in two innings.
