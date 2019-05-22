Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Bautista (pectoral) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. He pitched in a scoreless inning in relief in a 12-3 win over Fresno, working around a hit and a wild pitch in the 23-pitch outing.
The 23-year-old has logged six minor-league appearances in total over the past two weeks, posting a 9:4 K:BB while holding hitters to a .105 average in six innings between Tacoma and High-A Modesto. Manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that the Mariners have yet to pinpoint a target date for Bautista's return from the 10-day injured list, but the skipper noted the right-hander could use the full 30 days for his rehab assignment, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Bautista has two minor-league options remaining and could stick around at Tacoma once activated from the IL.
More News
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Moving rehab up soon•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Better in last two rehabs•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Struggles in first rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Takes next step•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Extended spring game on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...