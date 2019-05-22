Bautista (pectoral) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. He pitched in a scoreless inning in relief in a 12-3 win over Fresno, working around a hit and a wild pitch in the 23-pitch outing.

The 23-year-old has logged six minor-league appearances in total over the past two weeks, posting a 9:4 K:BB while holding hitters to a .105 average in six innings between Tacoma and High-A Modesto. Manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that the Mariners have yet to pinpoint a target date for Bautista's return from the 10-day injured list, but the skipper noted the right-hander could use the full 30 days for his rehab assignment, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Bautista has two minor-league options remaining and could stick around at Tacoma once activated from the IL.