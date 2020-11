Bautista (elbow) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Bautista was with the Mariners' organization for each of the last two seasons, though he didn't throw a pitch in 2020 as he missed the entire season with a flexor mass strain. He'll remain with the team in 2021, though he's giving up 17 runs in 13.1 career big-league innings, so he's unlikely to be a large part of Seattle's plans.