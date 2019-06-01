Bautista (pectoral) is likely to make his season debut at the major-league level when his 30-day rehab assignment window expires late next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. ""He's coming along just fine," manager Scott Servais said. "He's throwing the ball really well. I think he's getting close to getting back here. I'd expect to be back at end of Houston series or right when we go back on the road."

Bautista was impressive in his latest rehab appearance for Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and a walk during a win over El Paso in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday. If current plans are followed through on, the hard-throwing right-hander would most likely be activated next Friday for the start of the team's next road trip.