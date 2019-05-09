Bautista (pectoral) allowed two earned runs on a hit, a walk and two wild pitches over one inning in High-A Modesto's win over San Jose on Wednesday.

It may not have come in ideal fashion, but Bautista certainly got his work in during an eventful inning on the mound. The rehabbing reliever threw 20 pitches overall, but as his final line indicates, location was a problem. Bautista is slated for multiple appearances at various levels of the minors prior to activation, so he should have plenty of opportunities to sharpen up in coming days.