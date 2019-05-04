Bautista (pectoral) threw in an extended spring game at the team's spring facility in Arizona on Friday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Bautista has made solid progress in the last couple of weeks, throwing off a mound on multiple occasions and progressing to Friday's appearance. Given his recent activity level, a minor-league rehab assignment is reportedly imminent for the right-hander.

More News
Our Latest Stories