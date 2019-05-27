Bautista (pectoral) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The move is purely procedural, as Bautista has already been on the injured list for more than 60 days, so he could theoretically return at any time. He's currently on a rehab assignment, so he may have to be added back to the 40-man roster at some point soon. Monday's transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Jimmy Cordero, who was claimed off waivers from Toronto in a corresponding move.

