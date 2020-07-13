Bautista has a flexor mass strain in his right elbow but won't need surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
While Bautista avoided a worst-case outcome after exiting Saturday's intrasquad game, he'll nevertheless be out indefinitely. His absence won't be a major blow to the Mariners' plans, as he allowed 11 runs in nine innings last season while posting a 7:9 K:BB.
