Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Candidate for callup in wake of Cano's injury
Beckham is a likely candidate for a callup from Triple-A Tacoma in the wake of Robinson Cano's hand injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The versatile infielder was held out of both of the Rainiers' games against Sacramento on Sunday, lending credence to the notion he'll be summoned to help man the keystone alongside fellow veteran Andrew Romine during what's expected to be an extended absence on the part of Cano. Beckham has earned the promotion through his play, as well, as he's boasting a .302/.418/.533 line that includes four home runs and 15 RBI across 24 games with Tacoma. The 31-year-old brings plenty of big-league experience, logging 964 career games over the last nine seasons with the White Sox, Angels, Braves, Giants and Mariners.
More News
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Excelling at Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Re-signed to minor-league deal by Mariners•
-
Gordon Beckham: Released by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Back in Seattle on minors pact•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Contributes multi-hit effort Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...