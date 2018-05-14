Beckham is a likely candidate for a callup from Triple-A Tacoma in the wake of Robinson Cano's hand injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The versatile infielder was held out of both of the Rainiers' games against Sacramento on Sunday, lending credence to the notion he'll be summoned to help man the keystone alongside fellow veteran Andrew Romine during what's expected to be an extended absence on the part of Cano. Beckham has earned the promotion through his play, as well, as he's boasting a .302/.418/.533 line that includes four home runs and 15 RBI across 24 games with Tacoma. The 31-year-old brings plenty of big-league experience, logging 964 career games over the last nine seasons with the White Sox, Angels, Braves, Giants and Mariners.