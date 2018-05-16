Beckham went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The veteran infielder drew a second straight start at the keystone, an occurrence that should be fairly common going forward in the wake of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension. Beckham has been enjoying a strong season at the plate at Triple-A Tacoma, and Tuesday's effort represented his first two hits at the big-league level in 2018 after he'd gone 0-for-4 in his Monday debut.