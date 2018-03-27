Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Re-signed to minor league deal by Mariners
Beckham has signed a minor league contract to return to the Mariners, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports Monday.
Beckham was released by the Mariners last week, but has opted not to test the free agent market and instead will remain in the organization. The 31-year-old mustered just a .262/.313/.393 for Triple-A Tacoma last year but will serve as veteran organizational depth capable of playing multiple infield positions.
