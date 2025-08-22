Mariners' Gregory Santos: Aiming for mid Sept. return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon and is hopeful to return in mid-September, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Santos has been sidelined since late April with a knee injury that required surgery. The 25-year-old is getting close to pitching in games, but he'll require a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 60-day injured list. Santos has a 5.14 ERA in seven big-league innings this season.
