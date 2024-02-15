Santos (elbow) will be a bit behind schedule at the start of Mariners camp, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Santos ended last season with a right elbow injury and will be held back from mound work for a while this spring. Seattle felt confident enough in the reliever's health to trade for him earlier this month, so he doesn't seem to be in any danger of not being ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Traded to Seattle•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Easing back from elbow injury•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Elbow inflammation ends season•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Balks in game-winning run•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Another poor outing•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Crumbles in ninth inning•