Santos, who suffered a mild lat strain Monday, is still "waiting to get things calmed down" before officially beginning a rehab routine, MLB.com reports.

The update comes directly from manager Scott Servais, who's counting on Santos to play a key seventh- and eighth-inning role this season. Santos has already been ruled out for Opening Day, however, and it's likely extra caution is taken as the restart date of his baseball activities considering he's also already dealt with a shoulder problem this spring.