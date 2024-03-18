Santos, who suffered a mild lat strain Monday, is still "waiting to get things calmed down" before officially beginning a rehab routine, MLB.com reports.
The update comes directly from manager Scott Servais, who's counting on Santos to play a key seventh- and eighth-inning role this season. Santos has already been ruled out for Opening Day, however, and it's likely extra caution is taken as the restart date of his baseball activities considering he's also already dealt with a shoulder problem this spring.
More News
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Out for opener with lat strain•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Could throw off mound soon•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Checks out well after throwing•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Resuming throwing program Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Should start throwing soon•