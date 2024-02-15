Santos is dealing with soreness in his right lat/teres major area, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Santos ended last season with right elbow soreness, but now he's got a new injury which cropped up following a bullpen session this spring. It's not clear at this juncture whether the setback might be significant enough to delay his start to the season. Santos was acquired via trade from the White Sox earlier this month and, if healthy, is slated to serve as a setup man.
More News
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Behind schedule•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Traded to Seattle•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Easing back from elbow injury•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Elbow inflammation ends season•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Balks in game-winning run•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Another poor outing•