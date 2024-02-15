Santos is dealing with soreness in his right lat/teres major area, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Santos ended last season with right elbow soreness, but now he's got a new injury which cropped up following a bullpen session this spring. It's not clear at this juncture whether the setback might be significant enough to delay his start to the season. Santos was acquired via trade from the White Sox earlier this month and, if healthy, is slated to serve as a setup man.