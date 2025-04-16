The Mariners optioned Santos to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners had high hopes that a finally-healthy Santos could be a weapon in their bullpen this season, but he has struggled mightily, posting a 5.14 ERA and ugly 0:8 K:BB over seven innings. Will Klein is absorbing his spot in the Seattle bullpen.
