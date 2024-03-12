Santos will not be ready for Opening Day after an MRI revealed a mild right lat strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Santos had been slated for a bullpen session Monday, but that was scratched after he felt a pinch in his lat area. Testing has revealed a minor strain, and he will presumably be shut down from throwing for a while. Santos is slated to serve in a setup role once he's healthy but now joins Matt Brash (elbow) on the shelf.