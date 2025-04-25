The Mariners placed Santos on the 15-day injured list Friday with right knee inflammation.
Santos was sent to Triple-A Tacoma on April 16 but is listed on the major-league injured list. He won't be eligible to return until May 10, though it's unclear if his knee will keep him out for more than the 15-day minimum.
