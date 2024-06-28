Santos (lat) will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Santos threw a live BP session Friday without a setback and will be sent out on a minor-league rehab stint Tuesday. Considering he's been out since spring training, Santos should require several rehab appearances before being reinstated. It's unclear if he'll be able to return prior to the All-Star break, but Santos should be activated before the calendar flips to August.