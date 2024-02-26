Watch Now:

Santos (lat) will resume a throwing program Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Santos has been slowed this spring by some soreness in his right lat which cropped up during an early bullpen session. He's made the necessary progress to be cleared to throw again and will presumably start with some flat-ground work before progressing to the mound and facing hitters. Santos has time to be ready for Opening Day but can't afford a setback.

