Santos (lat) will resume a throwing program Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Santos has been slowed this spring by some soreness in his right lat which cropped up during an early bullpen session. He's made the necessary progress to be cleared to throw again and will presumably start with some flat-ground work before progressing to the mound and facing hitters. Santos has time to be ready for Opening Day but can't afford a setback.
More News
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Should start throwing soon•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Nursing lat injury•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Behind schedule•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Traded to Seattle•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Easing back from elbow injury•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Elbow inflammation ends season•