Santos has allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while recording two strikeouts and a hold in his three appearances since being activated from the 60-day injured list July 8.

Santos has made three appearances overall following his delayed start to the season, with the most recent coming Sunday against the Astros. The right-hander earned a hold despite surrendering a Chas McCormick RBI single over 1.1 innings, and given how long he was on the shelf, Santos has acquitted himself impressively overall thus far. He figures to primarily slot in as a sixth- and seventh-inning option for the time being, although he did garner some high-leverage experience last season while converting five of nine save chances for the White Sox.