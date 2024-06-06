Santos (lat) threw a limited bullpen session before Tuesday's game against the Athletics, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander remains without a timetable for his season debut, but Santos could be looking at a post-All-Star-break return at this point considering he'll presumably need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment. Santos was a versatile relief asset for the White Sox last season while recording two wins, six holds and five saves, and once healthy, he could eventually prove to be a viable sixth- or seventh-inning option in his new Seattle digs.