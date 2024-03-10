Santos (lat) threw a light bullpen Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, reports.
It was an important benchmark for Santos as he works back from being shut down with lat soreness in mid-February. Drayer notes the session appeared to go well, but there's not yet an indication of when the Mariners may be willing to allow Santos to test himself out in Cactus League action.
