The White Sox trade Santos (elbow) to the Mariners on Saturday in exchange for Prelander Berroa, Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The White Sox continue their rebuild by unloading Santos, who posted a 3.39 ERA and 1.30 WHIP while striking out 66 batters in 66.1 frames and recorded five saves during his first full MLB season. Santos ended the season on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation and has been easing his way back to full health during the offseason. The 24-year-old righty had been in a position to operate as Chicago's closer, but Santos projects as a middle reliever/setup man in a deeper Seattle bullpen.