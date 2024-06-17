Santos (lat) threw a 30-pitch up-and-down bullpen session Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Santos tossed 15 pitches in both of his sets and mixed in all of his pitches. Assuming Santos comes out of the side session without any renewed discomfort in his right lat, he'll likely be cleared to face hitters in a live batting practice session later this week. The Mariners remain optimistic that Santos will return from the 60-day injured list and make his team debut at some point in July.
More News
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Continues ramping up activity level•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Takes another step in recovery•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Expected back in July•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Ups throwing distance•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Throwing from 75 feet•