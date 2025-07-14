The Mariners have selected Hugus with the 91st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Hugus, a 6-foot-2 righty, transferred to Miami for his junior year, where he logged a 4.16 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 95:35 K:BB in 93 innings. His fastball tops out at 96 mph and his mid-80s slider is his best offering. It's a nice landing spot for Hugus, given the home park in Seattle and the Mariners' track record for developing pitching.