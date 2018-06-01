Heredia went 2-for-4 in Thursday's win over the Rangers.

Most of Heredia's hits are singles, but his above-average contact rate and prowess at the plate continues to render him a dependable, complementary offensive piece. The 27-year-old outfielder's stellar defense also projects to continue affording him consistent starts in center field for the foreseeable future, and Thursday's production pushed his season line to an impressive .298/.417/.426 across 119 plate appearances.

