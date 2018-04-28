Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back in action at Triple-A
Heredia (wrist) returned to action Friday for Triple-A Tacoma, going 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and a strikeout at Fresno.
He will continue to serve as organizational depth at Triple-A, and will likely get the call the next time the Mariners need a right-handed bat at the big-league level.
