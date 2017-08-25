Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back in lineup Friday
Heredia (wrist) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Heredia left Thursday's game after being struck by a pitch on his wrist, but won't miss any additional time as he's back in the starting nine for Friday's series opener. The 26-year-old will play center and bat seventh against CC Sabathia.
