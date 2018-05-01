Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Heredia should provide an additional right-handed bench bat for the Mariners for the time being, though it's unclear how long he'll stick with the big club or how much playing time he'll see with the amount of quality outfield options ahead of him at the big-league level. The 27-year-old hit .385/.529/.462 across 17 plate appearances with the Rainiers prior to his promotion, while he posted a respectable .310/.417/.552 line across 37 plate appearances during his first stint with the Mariners earlier this season.