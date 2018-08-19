Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Benefiting from lefty-heavy schedule
Heredia will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Dodgers, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Heredia will draw his sixth start in eight games, but all but one of those assignments have come against left-handed pitching. The light-hitting outfielder is still stuck in the short end of a platoon with Denard Span and doesn't carry much fantasy intrigue, even in most AL-only formats.
