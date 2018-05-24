Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Continues hitting Wednesday
Heredia went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.
Heredia continues to produce in his everyday role, now having reached safely in five of his last six games. The 27-year-old outfielder doesn't offer much in the way of power, but his above-average contact rate makes him a solid table-setter near the top of the order.
