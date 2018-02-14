Heredia continues to progress from a shoulder injury, but his status remains uncertain for Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The extent of his current participation has been hitting off a tee. Heredia underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in early October, and although he remains ahead of schedule, it appears as though there is no definitive answer on his availability at this point in time. Manager Scott Servais stated that there's a "chance" he will be ready for the season, which means there will likely be updates on his status throughout the spring.