Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Could be ready for Opening Day
Heredia continues to progress from a shoulder injury, but his status remains uncertain for Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The extent of his current participation has been hitting off a tee. Heredia underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in early October, and although he remains ahead of schedule, it appears as though there is no definitive answer on his availability at this point in time. Manager Scott Servais stated that there's a "chance" he will be ready for the season, which means there will likely be updates on his status throughout the spring.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Hoping to be healthy for spring training•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Status uncertain for start of spring training•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Will likely undergo surgery•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Unlikely to play again in 2017•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...