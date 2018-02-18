Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Could gain full clearance Monday
Heredia (shoulder) will meet with the Mariners' team doctors Monday and could receive full clearance for baseball activities, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Even if Heredia does get the green light to take part in workouts with the Mariners, there's a good chance the team limits his involvement in Cactus League play during the early stages of the spring. With the Mariners trading for Dee Gordon this offseason to take over as their everyday center fielder, Heredia may have to settle for a reserve role if he breaks camp with the club.
