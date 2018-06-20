Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Day off Wednesday
Heredia is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Heredia is hitless over the last six games (14 at-bats), so he'll head to the bench Wednesday to clear his head. Mitch Haniger is starting in center field in his stead, allowing Ben Gamel to pick up a start in right field.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Another two hits Thursday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Continues hitting Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On base three times Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?