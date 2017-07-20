Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Doubles out of bottom of order Wednesday
Heredia went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Astros.
The Cuban outfielder has been quiet as of late, as even with Wednesday's production, his monthly line sits at an unsightly .154/.267/.192. However, Heredia has hit safely in three of his last four games and is one of the most reliable contact hitters on the Mariners, with his 32 strikeouts over 248 plate appearances (12.9 percent strikeout rate) ranking as the fewest on the team for any player who's logged more than 96 plate appearances.
