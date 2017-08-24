Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Exits after HBP
Heredia was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch on the wrist, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Heredia looked to be in serious pain after being plunked on the wrist, and while he was able to finish out the top half of the inning, he was ultimately replaced by Ben Gamel when the Mariners took the field in the bottom of the seventh. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but more should be known after he is reevaluated following Wednesday's game.
