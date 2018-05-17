Heredia, who's appeared in 26 games thus far in 2018, is expected to become the everyday center fielder with Dee Gordon moving to second base in the wake of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Heredia sports a solid .260/.397/.420 line that includes two home runs and five RBI over 65 plate appearances in 2018. He should enjoy a considerable boost in playing time through the duration of Cano's suspension, which runs into mid-August. Manager Scott Servais confirmed Wednesday that Heredia would see majority of playing time in Gordon's outfield spot, a role that he's filled over 194 games at the big-league level during the last two-plus seasons.