Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Expected to see boost in playing time
Heredia, who's appeared in 26 games thus far in 2018, is expected to become the everyday center fielder with Dee Gordon moving to second base in the wake of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Heredia sports a solid .260/.397/.420 line that includes two home runs and five RBI over 65 plate appearances in 2018. He should enjoy a considerable boost in playing time through the duration of Cano's suspension, which runs into mid-August. Manager Scott Servais confirmed Wednesday that Heredia would see majority of playing time in Gordon's outfield spot, a role that he's filled over 194 games at the big-league level during the last two-plus seasons.
