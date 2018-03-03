Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Expects to be ready by Opening Day
Heredia said he definitely expects to be ready for Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Heredia, who underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in October, made his Cactus League debut Friday, serving as a pinch hitter and walking twice in a pair of plate appearances. Manager Scott Servais said Heredia won't play the outfield for another week to 10 days, but assuming he continues to progress on schedule, it sounds like the 27-year-old has a good chance to be ready to go for the start of the season. He's competing for an Opening Day roster spot as a reserve outfielder, though he doesn't figure to see much playing time even if he breaks camp with the big club.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Makes spring debut•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Remains ahead of schedule•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Could gain full clearance Monday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Could be ready for Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Hoping to be healthy for spring training•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Status uncertain for start of spring training•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....