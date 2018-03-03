Heredia said he definitely expects to be ready for Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Heredia, who underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in October, made his Cactus League debut Friday, serving as a pinch hitter and walking twice in a pair of plate appearances. Manager Scott Servais said Heredia won't play the outfield for another week to 10 days, but assuming he continues to progress on schedule, it sounds like the 27-year-old has a good chance to be ready to go for the start of the season. He's competing for an Opening Day roster spot as a reserve outfielder, though he doesn't figure to see much playing time even if he breaks camp with the big club.