Heredia went 3-for-6 with a three-run home run and two runs in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

The rookie outfielder's 377-foot shot in the second with two on opened the scoring on the night and was his first round tripper since June 19. Heredia also has six of his 19 RBI on the season over his last three games, a stretch that's propped up what had been an uninspiring month at the plate. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Heredia's season line is a relatively solid .273/.333/.372, and he figures to continue seeing starts in Jarrod Dyson's stead for the next couple of days at a minimum while the latter recovers from his toe injury.