Heredia went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.

The Cuban outfielder got the call with Jarrod Dyson (toe) taking a seat, and he was able to contribute with his first two RBI of July in the process. Heredia has been struggling overall during the month, as evidenced by his .146 average and two extra-base hits over 37 plate appearances. However, he could be in for a string of starts if Dyson's injury lingers, and his 13.3 percent strikeout rate makes him one of the Mariners' most reliable contact hitters.