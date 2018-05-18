Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Goes 3-for-4 against Tigers
Heredia went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Mariners' 3-2 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.
Robinson Cano's 80-game PED suspension has opened up an everyday role in center field for Heredia with Dee Gordon moving back to second base and he checked in with a three-hit performance against Detroit, raising his slash line to .296/.418/.444. It probably wouldn't be wise to expect him to maintain that pace since his career OPS is just .671 but he'll at least have the chance to show what he can do with an everyday opportunity after spending most of his Mariners career to this point as part of a platoon.
