Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Goes deep again Tuesday
Heredia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.
That's two homers in the last three games for Heredia, who's much more renowned for his solid contact rate than his power. The 27-year-old is expected to see sporadic starts this season as a versatile outfield reserve, but he retains a certain degree of offensive upside in deep formats within what is expected to be relatively modest playing time.
