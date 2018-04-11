Heredia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

That's two homers in the last three games for Heredia, who's much more renowned for his solid contact rate than his power. The 27-year-old is expected to see sporadic starts this season as a versatile outfield reserve, but he retains a certain degree of offensive upside in deep formats within what is expected to be relatively modest playing time.