Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Headed back to minors
Heredia was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Heredia said manager Scott Servais told him it's because the Mariners are set to face a string of right-handers in a row. The 27-year-old outfielder, who is hitting just .219/.298/.312 through 104 games this season, should be back with the big club once (or shortly after) he's eligible to return after spending 10 days in the minors.
