Heredia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Heredia has gone just 2-for-23 at the plate over his last seven starts, dropping his season average nearly 40 points during that span. With Ben Gamel heating up at the plate in his recent starts and entering the starting nine again Sunday, Heredia's hold on a full-time role could be loosening.

